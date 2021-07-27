COVID-19: Health Ministry Worried Over Rising Cases In 22 Districts, Advises 'strictness'

Raising concern over the spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday notified that 22 districts in India have registered an increase in the trends of coronavirus cases since the last four weeks, a matter of "cause of concern."

"54 districts in India are reporting more than 10% COVID-19 positivity for the week, ending July 26," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Increasing trends in cases -- a concern in some districts

While addressing the media, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, "There are 22 districts, 7 from Kerala, 5 from Manipur, 3 in Meghalaya among others, where an increasing trend in cases has been reported, in the last 4 weeks. It is a cause of concern."

Agarwal added that there are still 62 districts in the country where over 100 cases are reported every day, cases that are observed in a localised and limited areas in these districts.

A decline in average daily cases

Talking about the average decline in cases since the rise of the second COVID-19 wave, the Health Joint Secretary informed, "The average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between 5th-11th May to 38,090 cases between 21st July-27th July. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 97.4%."

"If we look from a global perspective, the pandemic is far from over. There is a noticeable increase in the number of cases across the world, which remains the area of concern. We have to work on limiting the spread of the virus with strictness," Agarwal added.

Health Ministry stresses on early identification of the virus

Stressing on the importance of recognising the virus in the initial stage, the Joint Secretary said, "Early identification is one of the most important tools to ensure that COVID infected people do not become critical. Keeping in mind the need for the same, over 15.8 lakh COVID tests are being done on daily basis."

On the other hand, Member-Health of Niti Aayog, Dr. VK Paul informed about a study conducted on 15 lakh doctors and frontline health workers in Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) who were given Covishield shots. Dr. Paul said, "Upon investigating 15 lakh doctors and health workers, it is revealed that there was 93% reduction in the rates of infection and 98% mortality reduction during the 2nd wave of COVID which was driven by the Delta Variant."

The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in the last 24 hours while as many as 17,20,110 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45,91,64,121. The ministry stated that the daily positivity rate has declined to 1.73% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33%.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 29,689 fresh cases of COVID-19. A total of 416 deaths in the last 24 hours have been registered, informed the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day. The country on Tuesday reported less than 30,000 daily cases, after 132 days.



Image: ANI

(With ANI inputs)