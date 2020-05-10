COVID-19: Health Ministry’s Revised Discharge Policy For Coronavirus Patients Explained

The Union Health Ministry on Friday revised its discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients. The Ministry has drawn three categories of cases for which the new policy will be adopted.

Here are the revised guidelines:

Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases

Patients with mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic conditions will be admitted to a COVID-19 care facility and undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for a further seven days.

At any point of time, prior to discharge from COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC), if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, the patient will be moved to dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre (DCHC).

After discharge from the facility, if they again develop symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty they will contact the CCC or state helpline or 1075. Their health will again be followed up through teleconference on the fourteenth day.

Moderate cases admitted to dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre (Oxygen beds)

1) Patients whose symptoms resolve within 3 days and they maintain saturation above 95% for the next 4 days

Cases clinically classified as “moderate cases” will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. If the fever resolves within 3 days and the patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patients will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:

Absence of fever without antipyretics

Resolution of breathlessness

No oxygen requirement

There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for seven days.

2) Patient on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand for oxygen therapy continues

Such patients will be discharged only after the resolution of clinical symptoms and after they are able to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days.

Severe cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy)

Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on clinical recovery and patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after the resolution of symptoms).

