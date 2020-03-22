COVID-19: Health Secretary Announces Lockdown In 75 Districts Till 31st March

The Centre on Sunday asked State governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country that have reported COVID-19 cases and casualties, and suspend all train services, including Metro and sub-urban services, to contain the disease.

Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal informed on Sunday that train services, suburban rail services, metro services will be suspended till March 31, in a bid to avoid public transmission of the disease. Additionally, inter-state passenger transport has been suspended until March 31. States have been advised to ensure that the poor don't face problems in 75 districts under lockdown. All operations in the select 75 districts will remain under lockdown, exempting those of essential commodities.

Noting that these are only temporary suspensions, the Health Secretary added that the decisions are a natural extension of the Janta Curfew imposed since Sunday morning. He said the measures are vital for curbing public transmission of Coronavirus. The Centre has also directed States to form dedicated earmark hospitals that will exclusively treat coronavirus-affected patients.

The Health Ministry acknowledged that the Janta Curfew received an overwhelming and spontaneous response from the citizens, and appreciated the initiative called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The number of Coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise in the last two days, with over 350 reported cases and seven confirmed deaths in the country.

