COVID-19: Health Secretary Asks States/UTs To Ensure Availability Of Medical Oxygen

Amid the surge cases in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has now written to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories alerting them of the situation. In his letter, Bhushan urged the administrations to take immediate measures to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities. His letter comes amid rising concern over hospitalisations caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, stated that states and UTs must be ready with a buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours at health facilities providing in-patient care. He further said that the officials must ensure the proper functioning of PSA plants and the availability of sufficient oxygen concentrators. Apart from this he also issued other guidelines including making sure of the availability of "Life Support Equipment’.

“As you are aware, COVID-19 cases have seen a significant surge in the country. Taking cognisance of the importance of medical oxygen during the pandemic, the Government of India has proactively and consistently supported all states/UTs in strengthening health systems with respect to medical oxygen infrastructure. The emerging scenario calls for immediate measures by states/UTs to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at all concerned health facilities,” he noted in the letter.

Health Secretary issues guidelines to states and UTs

The Health Secretary in his letter directed all the concerned departments to ensure guidelines including adherence to disinfection protocol and deployment of trained individuals to ensure optimal use of all the oxygen delivery equipment at health centres. Here are the directions listed by the official in his letter to all states and UTs.

An adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen-All health facilities providing In-patient care and oxygen therapy should have a buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hrs. Availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) - The LMO tanks at the health facilities should be sufficiently filled and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Functional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Plants - Health facilities across the country have been strengthened with PSA plants. It is important to ensure that these PSA plants are kept fully functional. All steps should be taken for the proper upkeep and maintenance of such plants. Adequate Inventory of Oxygen Cylinders - All health facilities should have an adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling systems. It should also be ensured that these cylinders are filled and kept ready. A sufficient number of Oxygen Concentrators - All districts should ensure that oxygen concentrators supplied to them are fully functional. Their proper upkeep and maintenance are needed to be ensured. Availability of Life Support Equipment - All higher-level health facilities should have life support equipment including Ventilators, BiPAP, Sp02 systems and associated consumables in sufficient numbers to respond to the emerging needs. Adherence to disinfection protocol - All infection prevention protocols should be adopted while using the oxygen delivery devices and equipment at all the health centres. Deployment of adequately trained HR - For optimal use of all the oxygen delivery equipment and devices, adequately trained HR should be deployed at all the facilities. As advised, training of facility wise Oxygen Stewards should be completed within the next few days. This Ministry along with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship has already organised 10-hour training for operators of PSA plants for day-to-day operation, 40-hour training of Master Trainers and 180-hour training of troubleshooting of PSA to a significant number of persons in all states. Coordination with Private health facilities - Private health facilities providing oxygen therapy services may be assessed and their medical oxygen infrastructure capacities need to be explored. A possible strategy and mechanism to leverage the private sector in times of peak demand can be explored. Oxygen Control rooms - The oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at State / UT level for prompt resolutions of oxygen-related issues and challenges. All the states to ensure onboarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to ODAS digital platform, directly or through State APIs.

He added that "With timely preparations and responsiveness, I am confident that we will be able to meet the challenges ahead of us."