COVID-19: Health Secretary Writes To Delhi, Maharashtra & 5 Other States As Cases Rise

In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Health Secretary has written to the Health Secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha, urging them to boost the pace of vaccination and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

The letter from Bhushan, dated 5th August, stated, "The states should aim to increase the pace of vaccination for eligible population & follow five-fold strategy & adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour."

In order to stop the spread of the infection and provide effective case management, the states with a higher caseload - Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana - have been asked to closely monitor districts reporting higher case numbers, positivity rates, and clusters.

The Union Health secretary also asked the states to follow the Centre's five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The letter further warned the States to be on alert as the upcoming months are likely to witness a lot of mass gatherings, due to various festivities to be held in the nation, which could increase the transmission of the virus and add to the increasing number of cases.

Spike in COVID cases in India

With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,26,994, while active cases declined to 1,34,793, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 6.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,649 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday stated.

Of the 5,26,649 deaths reported so far, 1,48,129 are from Maharashtra, 70,548 from Kerala, 40,155 from Karnataka, 38,033 from Tamil Nadu, 26,327 from Delhi, 23,574 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,389 from West Bengal.

Of the 49 new fatalities, five each were reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal, three from Chhattisgarh, two each from Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tripura, and one each from Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Omicron and its sub-lineages predominant variants in India

A recent report has suggested that only the Omicron variant and its sublineages are the predominating variants in India at the present moment, reported ANI, citing sources.

Concerning the same, a bulletin issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has also asserted the same about Omicron and its sub-lineages in the country. In addition to that, the report also suggested that some samples of the highly infectious BA.2.75 variant have been also found in India.

#COVID19 | Only Omicron and its sub-lineages are the predominant circulating variants in India: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)