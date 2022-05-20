COVID-19: Health Secy Concerned Over Pace Of Vaccination Drive; Urges For 'Mission Mode'

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry raised concerns regarding the considerably slow pace of the COVID-19 vaccination drive across states and union territories. The Ministry has urged them to significantly expedite full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries. The message was communicated by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as he reviewed the status of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of states and union territories through a video conference earlier in the day.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the urgent need for an intensive 'Mission Mode' push to COVID vaccination across the nation in order to accelerate the recent placid momentum. He further advised them to plan for a two-month "Har GharDastak" campaign 2.0, during June and July with detailed district, block and village levels plans.

The Centre informed the aim of the "Har GharDastak 2.0" campaign is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for first, second, and precaution/booster doses through door-to-door campaigns with focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools and colleges including out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12 to 18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, and others.

Union Health Secretary stresses there should be no wastage of COVID vaccines

He further stressed a clear and effective communication strategy for increasing the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination nationwide, and noted that customised regional communication practices have yielded appreciable results in the country's highly commendable COVID-19 coverage of over 191 crore doses. During the discussion, the Health Secretary also highlighted focus on regional influencers, community leaders, innovative campaigns among others.

Highlighting that COVID vaccine is a precious national resource, the authorities were strongly advised to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID vaccines at any cost. He said that this must be ensured through active monitoring and on basis of "First Expiry First Out" principle - vaccines with early expiry dates to be used first.

Pointing out that supply of vaccine doses has been made to states and UTs as per their demand since December last year, they were advised to first use the unused balance doses over the coming months of May, June and July. He highlighted that in several states, persons who wish to travel abroad and seek a booster dose within 90 days of the second dose, are being asked to furnish proof of the intended foreign journey.

The Union Health Secretary reiterated that under no circumstances should any COVID vaccination Centre or any state government insist on any documentary proof of foreign travel for those who are seeking a booster dose ahead of their travel abroad.