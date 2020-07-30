'COVID-19 Herd Immunity Only Through Immunisation, Can't Be A Strategic Option': Centre

Herd immunity from the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a country of the size and population of India can't be a strategic option and can only be achieved through immunisation, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, said the government believes that herd immunity is possible in future but for now people need to follow norms meant to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus.

He was responding to queries on whether India is approaching attainment of herd immunity given the high number of cases and sero-surveys in big cities like Mumbai indicating a significant portion of the population have developed anti-bodies after possible exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Herd immunity in a country of the size and population of India can't be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it's possible in future but for now, we've to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said.

He explained that herd immunity is a kind of indirect protection from an infectious disease like COVID-19 and it happens only when a population becomes immune, either through vaccination or previous infection.

"In a country like India, with a population of roughly 138 crores, it can only be an outcome, at a very high cost," Bhushan said, indicating a possibility of high fatalities among immuno-compromised and elderly people should the virus is allowed to spread.

Testing rate at 324 per million per day

The Health Ministry further informed that Coronavirus testing capacity in India is progressively rising week-by-week and the country is now conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day.

"Over 1,81,90,000 tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. There has been a week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day," Bhushan said.

From 88 lakh total #COVID19 tests till July 1, around 1 crore tests have been done in this one month, leading to a cumulative number of more than 1.81 crore tests till today



The official said that from 2.4 lakh tests per day at the beginning of this month, India is now having more than 4.6 lakh tests per day and on three days, the figure has reached a remarkable 5 lakh per day too. "This enables us to identify and treat cases timely," said the official. He further informed that 31 states and union territories are continuing to perform more than 140 tests per day per million population, as per the World Health Organisation's guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asserted that the government plans to double the number in next one-two months from around 5 lakh to 10 lakh per day.

