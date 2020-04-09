'COVID-19 Hero': Madhya Pradesh CM Thanks Doctor Who Lives In Car To Protect Family

While the world battles the pandemic of coronavirus outbreak, doctors and medical practitioners have emerged as the frontline fighters who are working on long shifts to treat thousands of patients and curb the further spread. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently thanked a doctor who started living in a car after being in close contact with coronavirus patients and thus preventing his family from contracting the pathogen. Not only Madhya Pradesh CM called him “Covid Warrior” but also thanked all such medical professionals who are sacrificing to protect the life of others, on behalf of the entire state.

Dr Sachin Nayak who is working in JP Hospital, Bhopal, has made his car, his home amid coronavirus outbreak and reportedly he found it “appropriate” to remain isolated from the family. One of the internet users also called Nayak as “COVID-19 hero” and many others lauded his selfless act. One of the internet users also said “a thousand salutes to you” as the coronavirus infections in the nation have spiked to 5,916 with at least 178 fatalities, as per worldometer. Madhya Pradesh PM expressed gratitude to the service of doctors when the state has at least 385 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,516 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,970 people. Out of the total infections, 330,697 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(Image credit: ANI)

