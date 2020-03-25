COVID-19: 'Heroes Of India' Cheer Themselves Up By Singing 'Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein'; Watch

A team of doctors treating Coronavirus patients in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, sang a popular Hindi song to cheer themselves up during this situation of panic and hardship. The 'Heroes of India' working round the clock to take care of patients suffering from the deadly disease were seen singing 'Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein,' a patriotic song that cheers up every person serving the nation in times of crisis.

As the entire country observes a complete lockdown for three weeks, the doctors, health workers and security personnel continue to fight the spread of Coronavirus in India. The heartwarming video shared by doctors singing with glee encourages all the people battling with the disease at the moment.

READ | Uttarakhand CM Offers Life Insurance To Doctors Involved In Coronavirus Medical Battle

READ | US Doctor Offers Glimpse Of His Hospital Life Amid Coronavirus Pandemic