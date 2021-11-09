COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Government Decides To Reopen Schools For classes 1-7

The administration of Himachal Pradesh has decided to reopen schools for students in grades 3 to 7 from November 10 and for students in grades 1 and 2 from November 15. The decision was made at a state cabinet meeting on Monday, which was led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. "The Cabinet decided to re-open schools for students in classes 3 to 7 with effect from November 10 and classes 1-2 with effect from November 15 at full capacity," according to an official release from Information and Public Relations.

The government also opted to restore full-capacity bus service instead of the previous 50% limit. The state cabinet also decided to recommend the Governor of Himachal Pradesh to convene the winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from December 10 to 15 at Dharamshala, district Kangra. "It would have five sittings," the release said. The decision was also taken to hold the 'Janmanch' Programme on November 21 in different parts of the state. As per the release, the Cabinet also reviewed the progress in implementation of Swarnim Drishtri Patra of the Bharatiya Janta Party which has been adopted as a Policy Document of the present state government.

"The Cabinet decided to constitute a Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary with Vice Chancellors of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and Cluster University Mandi and Secretary Education as its Members to work out the modalities to set up a State University at Mandi," the release added.

Schools reopening in Himachal

It also decided to raise the stipend of Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College Shimla PG-MDS students by Rs 5,000 per month starting April 1. MDS first-year students will now receive Rs 40,000 per month instead of Rs 35,000, second-year students will receive Rs 45,000 instead of Rs 40,000, and third-year students will receive Rs 50,000 per month instead of Rs 45,000, according to the government.

The Cabinet also approved the addition of further items to the existing schedule of the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural and Horticultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005, in order to achieve the long-term growth of diversified agriculture and allied industry in the state's farm community.

"Earlier as many as 131 items were included in the existing schedule of the Act. Now as many as 259 items including cereals, pulses, oil seeds, fruits, vegetable fibres, animal husbandry products and livestock, condiments and species, medicinal and aromatic plant species, flowers, potted plants and their seeds and other products have been included under it," it stressed.

It was also decided to upgrade the Government Middle School in Chet, Mandi district, to a Government High School, as well as create the necessary posts to ensure its smooth operation. It was also decided to fill ten driver positions in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat's General Administration Department on a secondment basis. 'A presentation was also made on COVID-19 situation in the State and to review the preparedness to tackle the speculated third wave of coronavirus. The Cabinet also reviewed the implementation status and decisions taken by it in the past,' the release added.

(with inputs from ANI

