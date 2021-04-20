COVID-19: Home Secy Asks UTs To Keep Constant Vigilance On Evolving Situation Amid Surge

On Tuesday, April 20, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with Union Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, chaired a high-level meeting to review and discuss the COVID-19 status, and the management and response strategy with Chief Secretaries of all the Union Territories of India.

Union Home Secretary stilled an urge for constant vigilance on the evolving situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Union Territories. Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul pointed out the cruciality of the upcoming 3 weeks in relation to COVID-19 response measures. The administrators of Union Territories were also advised to plan in advance for 3 weeks. A survey thereto promptly identify COVID-19 positive people should be implemented, he added.

Centre also stressed on strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings, staggered and regulated timing for markets, etc.

India's COVID-19 crisis

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. In the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported.

COVID Vaccine For All Above 18 Years

Everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get vaccine against COVID-19 from May 1 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. After the Centre liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults above the age of 18 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, sources have informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday via video conferencing. Sources have further informed that during this scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all participants.