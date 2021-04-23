COVID-19: How India Reached 3 Lakh Cases/day Mark In 18 Days For What Took 70 Days In US?

India is battling the second wave of COVID-19, much deadlier and virulent as compared to the previous one. The country clocked over 3.32 lakh new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry's data on Friday. Republic Media Network made an analysis of how fast the cases rose in India as compared to the United States which remains the worst affected country in the world.

Taking Worldometer's data for comparison, it was noted that the which was reporting just above 1 lakh cases per day on October 30 last year, overshot the single-day spike to over 3 lakh cases by January 8, 2021. This means from the 1-lakh mark, the US took 70 days to get to 3 lakhs per day.

However, India, which reported 1-lakh cases in 24 hours on April 4, shot up the single-day spike to over 3.15 lakh cases in just 18 days. India took only 18 days for the spike for which the US which remains the worst affected country, took 70 days.

When compared the graph of two nations between February to April, the COVID-19 cases are on a decline in the US while the situation of India is alarming.

The US, which was reporting about 1.5 lakh cases per day on February 1, has come down to 65,000 cases on April 22. Whereas India in the same period shot up from 11,000 cases to 81,000 cases by April 1 and then to 3.32 lakh cases on April 22.

India on Friday breached its previous single-day high yet again by clocking 3,32,730 new cases and 2,263 fatalities taking the cumulative total of COVID-19 infections and deaths to 1,62,63,695 and 1,86,920 respectively. This rise remains the highest single-day rise globally. The active cases have increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 percent.

The governments (Centre as well as state governments) are working on war footing to control the COVID-19 crisis. Oxygen production has been ramped up and the governments are charting out innovative ways to transport the oxygen to hospitals.