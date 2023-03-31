Covid-19: How Is Delhi Preparing To Handle Sharp Rise Of Cases? Here Are The Steps Taken

Amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked people to not worry about the recent spread of the virus as the government is well-prepared for any eventuality. The Chief Minister further stated that Delhi has reported only three deaths in the last four-five days.

Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said, “There's no need to worry, we are taking all the steps. 100% genome sequencing is being done. Pre-dominant variant is XBB1.16 found in 48% of cases. It isn't severe. We are fully prepared to tackle COVID cases.”

Steps taken by Delhi govt to tackle COVID cases

In efforts to tackle the spreading COVID-19 virus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday elaborated on the steps taken by the Delhi government to curb the spread of the infection in the national capital. Here are various steps taken by the AAP-led Delhi government:

In view of the increased hospitalisation, nearly 7,986 beds for patients suffering from COVID-19 have been kept ready in Delhi hospitals. Apart from this, the Chief Minister added that the government is also working towards creating sufficient oxygen cylinders in the capital to avoid situation like the second and third waves of coronavirus. To check the Union territory’s preparedness against the COVID-19 virus, the Delhi government-run hospitals are conducting a mock drill to assess their preparedness to deal with the surge in cases. This came after the directive was made to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure and logistics including the availability of oxygen in view of increasing COVID-19 as well as influenza-type cases. Apart from this, the Delhi government has been testing sewage to pre-empt a possible return of the virus. The positive cases are also being sent for genome sequencing to timely identify if any new variant has entered the country. "We had also conducted testing of samples drawn from sewage and, till mid-February, the COVID positivity result was zero. But in the last 15 days, some samples have turned out positive," Kejriwal added. To curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Delhi government hospitals have been instructed to maintain isolation wards for the patients affected by COVID. The Delhi government is continuously reviewing the situation and have asked the hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to the patients even if they are symptomatic. The government further asked people visiting hospitals should wear masks mandatorily.

Delhi reports fresh COVID cases

Creating a panic among Delhiites, the national capital on Thursday reported 377 COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the positivity rate was 2.58%. However, no deaths were reported. The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily COVID cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 3,095 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, March 31, according to the Union Health Ministry said. Notably, this is the highest number of daily cases recorded in the country in nearly six months. With the rise in COVID cases, the total number of active cases has increased to 15,208 in the country.