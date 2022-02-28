COVID-19: HP logs 88 new cases

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 88 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 2,83,313 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,102, a health official said.

An 85-year-old woman died due to Covid in Kangra.

According to the official, 217 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,78,177. PTI DJI RHL

