COVID-19: HP reports 3 more deaths, 260 new cases

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as the death toll rose to 4,071 while 260 new cases took the infection tally to 2,81,433, a health official said.

Three men between the ages of 75 and 81 died in Mandi district, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 2,247 on Thursday from 2,573 on Wednesday, the official said.

Besides, 583 more patients recovered from the viral disease, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,75,095, he added. PTI DJI RHL

