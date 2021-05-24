COVID-19: Hyderabad's Youngest Coronavirus Warrior Discharged From KIMS Cuddles

In a heartwarming incident, an infant who was tested COVID positive a week after his birth has now been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad, KIMS Cuddles. The baby was born preterm on April 17, at 28 weeks of pregnancy due to severe COVID-19 in the mother needing mechanical ventilatory support.

The baby’s first COVID-19 screening swab had come out negative, however, the oxygen levels of the baby were falling on the eighth day after birth and was facing increasing breathing difficulty that required ventilation. A PCR test culminated that the baby was SARS-COV2 positive. After that, the baby was put on a ventilator and shifted to COVID isolation ICU by a team of doctors. The baby weighed only 920 gm that time.

After recovery and another PCR test, the baby was shifted out of isolation, nursed in a warm room, and given appropriate care with mother's milk, micronutrient supplementation, and thermal support. As per reports, KIMS Cuddles has so far delivered 35 mothers infected by coronavirus of which only 2 newborns have tested positive and both tested positive in the second week suggestive of postnatal transmission. All the infants survived with nearly 20 per cent requiring NICU admission.

COVID In Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to show a declining trend with 2,242 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to over 5.53 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,125 with 19 deaths. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 343, followed by Rangareddy (174) and Karimnagar (165), a health department bulletin said.

The state has 40,489 active cases. The cases have shown a decline since May 18, when the state logged 3,982 cases. With 4,693 people being cured on Sunday, the total number of recoveries stood at 5,09,663. The cumulative number of cases was 5,53,277. Over 42,000 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative to over 1.45 crore. The samples tested per million population was over 3.89 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate and the recovery rate in the state stood at 0.56 per cent and 92.11 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent and 88.3 per cent at the national level.