COVID-19: IAF Airlifts Medical Supplies From Germany Amid Fight Against Second Wave

Amid undulating COVID-19 figures on graph and medical crisis witnessed by the nation amid second wave, on May 11, the Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster was directed to task an airlift of 35 tonnes of COVID-19 medical supplies from Frankfurt, Germany to Mumbai.

Air base Hindan is an Indian Air Force base under the Western Air Command. It is the biggest and largest air base in Asia and 8th in the world. The aircraft got airborne from Hindon Air Base during early morning hours and landed at Frankfurt airport Germany after a twelve hours flight. After a quick turnaround and loading, the aircraft departed for Mumbai airport on the same day and reached after about 10 hours of flying.

Indian Air Force IL-76 airlift medical supplies from Jakarta

The Indian Air Force IL-76 on Tuesday airlifted oxygen containers from Jakarta. Transfer of personnel of Indonesia's defense forces on completion of Service courses in India was also undertaken. As far as global support is concerned, continuous airlifting is being done by the IAF of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam, and from within India. Around 534 sorties have been airlifted by the IAF so far.

Outpouring solidarity in the form of medical aid from several countries

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of the second wave has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, solidarity has been an outpouring from numerous countries. Amid ascending COVID-19 figures in India, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, several countries have been outpouring solidarity with India's ordeals. Previously, Thailand, Qatar, Ukraine, Israel, Netherlands, Romania on behalf of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few that have come forward in providing assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, vaccine and other medical amenities to cater as requirements against the destructive COVID-19 second-wave.

COVID-19 tally in India

3,48,421 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. India’s total active COVID-19 caseload has dipped to 37,04,099 today. It now comprises 15.87% of the country's total positive cases. A decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases. 13 States cumulatively account for 82.51% of India’s total active cases.