COVID-19: IAF Operates Management Cell To Distribute Foreign Medical Aid To All States

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is operating a Covid Air Support Management Cell (CASMC) at Palam Air Base since April 27, 2021. The main task of the cell is to efficiently coordinate for the distribution of all the relief aid coming from foreign countries. The cell is operational round the clock as its priority is to deliver the materials in the shortest span of time. In the video it can be seen the whole system is in place, personnel are lined up and aircrafts are loaded with COVID relief aid. These aircrafts are scheduled to fly to Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and in many other states with all the necessary medical aids-- Oxygen generators plants, oxygen cylinders and medicines along with the ventilators.

Pan India airlift of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines & essential covid 19 medical equipment is underway by IAF An-32 & C-130 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/nUvDAntwXi — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 8, 2021

Air commodore AK Vahi who has been supervising the COVID Air Support Management Cell at Palam Air Base said, ''CASMC has been set up basically to ensure all the aids which are coming from the friendly foreign countries are distributed to PAN India at the minimum time available to us. The load is coming by the ships, aircraft and as it lands on the different bases we lift it up and distribute it PAN India wherever it's needed.''

How many and which aircraft's are deployed in this mission?

"We have close to 42 aircraft deployed-- both heavy lift and medium aircraft.-An-32 & C-130. An-32 is a medium-lift deployed aircraft that will be carrying the load for Maharashtra and Ahmedabad. Different kinds of load will be carried like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and oxygen cylinders. Medicines and Testing kits are also being sent,'' said Air commodore Vahi.

Is the Force working round the clock and what is the schedule?

Air commodore Vahi informed that CASMC is operational 24/7 since April 27, 2021. We have resources available both in terms of equipment and manpower so that we can position and move the load in real-time.

"The scheduling happens a day prior when we get to know what is the load that is likely to be sent to the different parts of the country. As of this day, we are deploying 12 aircraft to take the load from the Northeast to the south and western part of the countries. As of now we have done close to 420 sorties of different heavy and medium-lift aircraft and deployed close to 200 tons of load", he said.

How many aircrafts have been deployed and sorties have happened to date?

IAF spokesperson, Wing commander Ashish Moghe said, "IAF has been flying relentlessly towards COVID relief operations. IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft and wherever the requirement arises the IAF also deploys its helicopter fleet to mitigate all tasks. As far as the number of sorties is concerned, Air Force has flown 900 sorties and flown more than 1750 hours towards relief".

What all Medical relief equipment has been transported by IAF?

IAF spokesperson said that there are mostly medical supplies- oxygen generators and oxygen tankers that have been moved to a larger extent. These are mostly the supplies we have been concentrating on.

How many pilots and people are deployed for this mission?

Wing Commander Moghe stated that the Air Force has deployed 42 aircraft and for this mission. The IAF has also augmented its pilots from other places where they were deployed in non-flying duties. As of now, we can undertake all the tasks which the government of India has been giving us and we will continue to do so in the future.

What is IAF doing about the cyclone alert in the coastal states?

"Flying activities involves lots of inputs from metrology and the Air Force relies on metrology up to lots of extent to its planning. We are aware of the cyclone warning and accordingly, we have cautioned our crew who all are flying in this area. The concentration right now is for the maximum number of supplies to be dropped in these places so that there are no requirements when the cyclone actually hits", said IAF spokesperson.

(Image Credits: @IAF_MCC/TWITTER)