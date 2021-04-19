COVID-19: ICMR Chief Explains Difference Between Symptoms In First Wave Versus Second

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava on Monday provided key details regarding the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has struck India, taking the total caseload to the highest ever 1,50,00,000 mark. Dr Bhargava explained the difference between the severity of the symptoms in the first and the current wave of Coronavirus, saying that symptoms in the second wave are much less compared to last year.

“If you see the symptoms, the severity is very less this time. In this wave, we have witnessed more cases of breathlessness while in the previous wave, symptoms like dry cough, joint pain, headaches were more,” he explained.

Refuting rumours surrounding the efficiency of the RT-PCR test in detecting various mutants of the virus, Bhargava said, “RT-PCR test is a gold standard, we measure two genes or more, foreign country measure only one gene. Therefore, there is no chance of missing detection of any mutant”

The ICMR chief noted that in both the waves, 70% of infected patients are above 40 years. “We have national COVID-19 Registry, which has recorded data of 10,000 patients. It says that in the first wave, the average age of infected persons was 50 years, and in the second wave the average age is 49 years.”

"From zero to 19 years - the difference was 5.8 per cent versus 4.2 per cent, and in 20-40 years, the difference was 25 per cent versus 23 per cent. There is a marginal difference in this. More than 70 per cent were above or equal to 40 years of age. A higher number of asymptomatic individuals got admitted this year, than a higher proportion of patients admitted with breathlessness," he said.

Dr Bhargava added that the older population remains vulnerable to be admitted to the hospital in the current wave. He also noted that a higher requirement of oxygen was found in this wave, yet there is no difference in the percentage of fatalities between the first wave and second waves based on the ICMR data.

The reason behind COVID-19 surge

Stating the reasons behind the sudden spike in positive cases, he said that people have shown a tremendous amount of laxity in following COVID-19 inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation of the virus have also contributed to the surge. He said some mutated virus strains from the UK, Brazil and South Africa are of concern as they demonstrated to have higher transmissibility. “We have also found a double mutant in India but the higher transmissibility of this is not established,” he added.

India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries and 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 19,29,329.