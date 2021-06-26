COVID-19: ICMR Has Achieved The Milestone Of Conducting 40 Crores Testing On 25 June, 2021

As India fights the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has achieved the milestone of conducting 40 crore testing on June 25, 2021. The ICMR produced data that read with average testing of more than 18 lakhs per day in the month of June, India has tested 40,18,11,892 samples across the country till June 25.

#COVID19 | A total of 40,18,11,892 samples were tested up to June 25. Of which, 17,45,809 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/x5A10tGxIy — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

This achievement is proof that India has been successful in enacting the strategy of the 5T approach “Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology”, to curb the spread of Coronavirus infections.

ICMR response to the COVID pandemic

In a statement, the ICMR said, "This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits".

Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR said, “We have effectively responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre, State/UTs government. The exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate".

The concentrated efforts of ICMR towards augmenting and diversifying testing prepared the infrastructure has made it possible to function as per India's requirement amid the second wave of COVID. It was possible to conduct a record sample test when focused on reducing turnaround time.

Director-General, ICMR said, "ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits. Through our ardent efforts, it was ensured that a specific testing platform is made available addressing general testing (RT-PCR), High-throughput testing (COBAS), testing at remotest places and PHCs (TrueNAT, CBNAAT), in containment areas (rapid antigen testing) and for large number & migrant population testing (pooled sample testing)".

There are a total of 2675 diagnostic laboratories, of which 1676 are dedicated government laboratories and 999 are private laboratories. India’s first self-use Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 was approved by ICMR. Also, self-test kits are promoted to cut down many discomforts like queues in laboratories, test costs, and the burden on existing manpower for a sample collection from homes, and delay in providing results.

(Image credit: PTI)