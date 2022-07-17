COVID-19: IMA Chief Lauds PM Modi For 2 Billion Vaccine Feat; 'Aided India Economically'

President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. JA Jayalal appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in completing the two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone and opined that it helped India to tide over the economic crisis too. Further, he lauded the doctors for producing the vaccination indigenously and inoculating people residing across far-flung areas of the country.

Thanking the doctors for devising the vaccine indigenously and manufacturing it in India under PM Modi’s guidance, Dr Jayalal said, “It’s a tremendous achievement, which has been enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We would like to thank the doctors, who were able to invent the drug and produce it indigenously.”

‘Climbing mountains, crossing rivers': 2 billion vaccination coverage a fantastic phenomena’

Dr. Jayalal also lauded the vaccination coverage provided free of cost and administered to people in every nook and corner of the country living in all kinds of terrain. “The Government of India was able to give the vaccine free of cost to the majority of the people and the workforce of the health infrastructure which was able to take this to the nook and corners, even to the areas that were unreachable. Sometimes, the volunteers had to climb mountains and pass across the rivers and reaching out to two billion people is a fantastic phenomenon, which even the western countries couldn’t achieve,” Dr. Jayalal said. He added that IMA and the Government of India worked effectively against the vaccination hesitancy in the initial period, to create awareness and convince people to get inoculated.

‘Vaccination helped in the fight against pandemic but also helped the economy’

Lastly, the IMA President opined that the vaccination drive will not only benefit the country in terms of averting the danger of the pandemic but also has a lot of economic benefits. “This not only prevented India from the COVID pandemic but it will also give a lot of economic benefits to the country,” he stated.

India becomes the world’s first country to administer 2 bn Covid-19 vaccination doses

In a historic feat, India has now administered a mammoth number of two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the official information shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Co-WIN platform, India has successfully administered over 2,00,00,92,900 doses and counting as of 12.30 PM on July 17.

“India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement,” Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a video address.

Image: ANI, Shutterstock