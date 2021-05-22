COVID-19: IMA Says Over 400 Doctors Died During 2nd Wave In India; At Least 100 In Delhi

More than 400 doctors across the country have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed on Tuesday.

IMA said that as many as 420 doctors have died as of now during the second wave of COVID-19 and 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi and at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh. The state-wise data of IMA revealed that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha, and 15 in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for their efforts in fighting COVID-19. PM Modi also gave a new slogan "Jahan bimar, wahin upchar (treatment of the ailing at their doorstep)" during his video conference with the healthcare professionals, saying this can bring down the pressure that the second wave of COVID-19 has put on the country's health system.

COVID In India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 percent, the data stated.

(With Agency Inputs)