COVID-19: IMA Writes To PM Over High Death Rate Among Doctors, Calls For National solatium

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to PM Narendra Modi over doctors getting infected and dying due to COVID-19 and has urged him for an inclusive national solatium for doctors.

In the letter, the IMA has noted that as per government statistics, 87,000 healthcare workers were infected and 573 died due to COVID-19 while the association's own data reveals 307 deaths and 2,006 infections among doctors as of August 30. They said doctors suffer a higher viral load and case fatality rate (CFR) as a professional community.

"The solatium approved by the national government for their colleagues in government services in all fairness is deserved by the children of these martyrs as well. All doctors who have laid down their lives in fighting this epidemic should be treated at par with the martyrs of Indian Armed Forces and acknowledged appropriately. The surviving spouse or dependent should be provided a government job as per their qualifications," the letter said.

It further said that the current system of administration has led to considerable difficulties for the medical profession in all sectors and asked the Modi government to bring in appropriate reforms "which are long overdue".

"Empowering the medical profession in real time in government services and honourable engagement of private doctors and hospitals in three tie referral system on a war footing will meet the challenge (of COVID-19) squarely."

Coronavirus outbreak

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 35 lakh with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 deaths.

Furthermore, the health ministry had earlier said that with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the total number of tests so far is nearing to four crores and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the last two weeks. The release added that the tests per million has also witnessed a huge surge to 28,607.

MHA extends lockdown till Sept 30

As India's COVID-19 cases soar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings up to 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

(PTI photo)

