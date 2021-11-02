COVID-19 Impacts Markets In West Bengal's Asansol With Limited Footfalls & Inflation

Diwali is approaching and Asansol, West Bengal, is gearing up for the festive season. The main markets of West Bengal's Asansol are blazing with dazzling lights, lamps, and sweets. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is experiencing inflation and low customer footfall.

Following Durga Puja, the markets are buzzing with anticipation for Dhanteras and Diwali. "Limited customers' footfall is a cause of concern but we are hoping for a good season. Though COVID has affected everyone, people are hesitant about making purchases," said a sweet seller Atma Ram.

"We are not getting the prices the way we used to get before. The business is okay not that great. The customers are not willing to pay full prices for the idols, I have sold the idols at half price," said Rahul, an idol seller.

Shimla Sees High Tourist Footfall Before Diwali

On the other hand, the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh has seen an uptick in tourists in the run-up to Diwali, particularly in Shimla, the state's capital. The tourist rush is so intense that the Kalka-Shimla trains are totally sold out. Buses and private automobiles are frequently used by tourists to go to Shimla. The surge in visitors has been a time of happiness for local travel and tourism businesses. They expect an increase in sales and revenue in the following days as a result of the increased tourist traffic. The state's economy, in particular, is primarily reliant on tourism.

Diwali 2021

Diwali is a nearly week-long festival in which the entire country is illuminated. The celebrations begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. Diwali will fall on 4 November this year. The Kali Puja and Hanuman Puja will be performed on 3 November, the day before Diwali. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali. The return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile is one of the most popular Diwali legends. On the day of Dussehra, Lord Rama slew Ravana and returned to Ayodhya. Ayodhya was lit to greet the king. This is commemorated during the festival of Diwali.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI