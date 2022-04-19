Last Updated:

Covid-19 In India: Active Coronavirus Cases In Country Rise To 11,860

With 1,247 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,45,527, while the active cases increased to 11,860

Press Trust Of India
With 1,247 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,45,527, while the active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.  

The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,11,701, while the case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21%.  

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.72 crore.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.   The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

First Published:
