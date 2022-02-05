Coronavirus In India Updates: Delhi Reports 1,604 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

A COVID-19 patient after recovering from the virus has been able to smell for the first time since childhood. Nancy Simpson from London, who is 25 years old, grew up without a sense of smell, The Sun reported. However, she was surprised over Christmas when was able to smell everything around her.

Reportedly, Nancy Simpson stayed at home over Christmas and was isolated in her room. Simpson told The Sun that she was surprised to realise that she could now smell everything. She used to taste before but was not able to smell things. She is happy that she is now able to smell everything and is now filling her home with scented candles and using perfumes. Furthermore, she is now able to smell the fragrance of fruits and herbs while cooking in the kitchen. It is pertinent to mention here that losing smell (anosmia) is a common symptom of COVID-19.

