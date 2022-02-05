Coronavirus In India Updates: Delhi Reports 1,604 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Quick links:
Gujarat has reported 4,710 new COVID-19 cases with 11,184 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu has reported 7,519 new COVID-19 cases with 23,938 recoveries and 37 deaths, in the last 24 hours.
Assam has reported 446 new COVID-19 cases with 1,791 recoveries and 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
West Bengal has reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases with 2,251 recoveries and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Karnataka has reported 12,009 new COVID-19 cases with 25,854 recoveries and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai has reported 643 new COVID-19 cases with 1,402 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Delhi has reported 1,604 new COVID cases with 3,324 recoveries and 17 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Himachal Pradesh has reported 44 new COVID cases with 1,434 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.
A COVID-19 patient after recovering from the virus has been able to smell for the first time since childhood. Nancy Simpson from London, who is 25 years old, grew up without a sense of smell, The Sun reported. However, she was surprised over Christmas when was able to smell everything around her.
Reportedly, Nancy Simpson stayed at home over Christmas and was isolated in her room. Simpson told The Sun that she was surprised to realise that she could now smell everything. She used to taste before but was not able to smell things. She is happy that she is now able to smell everything and is now filling her home with scented candles and using perfumes. Furthermore, she is now able to smell the fragrance of fruits and herbs while cooking in the kitchen. It is pertinent to mention here that losing smell (anosmia) is a common symptom of COVID-19.
As per the revised guidelines, "International travelers arriving in Kerala will undergo symptom surveillance. If symptomatic, she/he will undertake an RTPCR test and take actions as per results".
Amid the continued surge of COVID cases across the world, health care experts are trying to find various measures to protect people from the deadly coronavirus disease. Recently, a team of researchers in the US has created a revolutionary blood test that could detect the severity of the infection and how to best treat COVID-19 patients using the results. According to a report published by Changing America, George Washington University researchers have reportedly developed a blood test that can quickly find out if a person has COVID germs inside their body and also predict how severely that person’s immune system will react to the infection. Notably, this discovery could possibly become a milestone of success in the post-pandemic era and could greatly help doctors understand the best course of treatment for people with COVID-19.
As concerns of rising COVID cases mount, a team of Indian scientists has collaborated with an industry partner to produce a 'Copper-based Nanoparticle-coated Antiviral Face Mask.' According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the mask is biodegradable, very breathable, and washable, and it performs effectively against the COVID virus and various other viral and bacterial illnesses.
As Sri Lanka is facing a severe financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, India is continuing its COVID-19 support to the nation by commencing the supply of 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits on the nation’s Independence Day, as per the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Further, the Indian high commission announced on Twitter on February 4, Friday that the remaining covid-19 test kits will be delivered in the following days.
Taking to Twitter, the Indian high commission in Colombo wrote, “A special gift from a friend on #IndependenceDay!! India continues its #COVID19 assistance to #SriLanka by initiating the delivery of 100,000 RAT kits from today.”
Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated as she undergoes treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. This was stated by a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where her treatment is going on.
The doctor said that the legendary singer was critical and was put back on the ventilator. He added that she would continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, under the observation of the doctors.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was optimistic on Friday the latest wave of coronavirus cases to hit the city had passed its peak.
Sheinbaum said the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospital treatment in Mexican capital had fallen from the high of late January, along with the test positivity rate.
As of the latest available data up to February 1, 2,428 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in Mexico.
Mexico has vaccinated over 88% of adults and has already started giving a third dose to the elderly, health workers, and teachers.
Arunachal Pradesh reported 196 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 407 more patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.
The state’s coronavirus tally rose to 63,315 with the single-day infections, and the recovery count stood at 61,039, he said.
The death toll remained at 291, as no new fatality was reported since Friday, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.
United States (US) President Joe Biden expressed his grief, on February 4, for the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He noted that there are more methods now than ever before to save the lives of people and combat the virus, with vaccines still the most essential tool.
According to research from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 900,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.
With COVID producing 30,000 orphans in India till date, the Centre told Parliament on Friday, that 3890 such kids have been approved to receive Rs.10 lakhs each from the PM CARES for Children Scheme.
In reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that of the 6654 applications of COVID orphans, 3890 had been approved.
"As on 03.02.2022, 6654 applications have been uploaded on the portal out of which, 3890 applications have been approved as per procedure," stated Irani in a written reply.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,64,705 on Saturday as 2,603 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,711, a health bulletin said.
It is the lowest single-day spike since January 6. The daily cases plunged by 46 per cent from 4,842 a week ago. The state had registered 2,697 cases and 23 fatalities on Friday.
The daily positivity rate slightly dipped to 4.13 per cent from 4.44 per cent on the previous day as 63,045 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,883 on Saturday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
One new patient has travel history, while 15 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.
The Union territory now has 211 active cases, while 9,543 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 53 in the last 24 hours.
With the addition of 408 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 7,05,037, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday, he said.
As the virus claimed the lives of five patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,812.
Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent now, he added.
Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 26,710 on Saturday as 150 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 226. While Leh reported 86 fresh cases, Kargil reported 64, the officials said. Of the total 226 deaths, 167 were reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that there isn't enough vaccine stock for the 15-17 age group to last even today. The new stock will arrive by Monday, he informed.
All schools for all classes in the Pune district are allowed to open full day (regular hours) from Monday, 7th February, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Claiming that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh has come under control, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the lifting of the restriction on the number of people attending wedding ceremonies from Saturday.
Due to a spike in coronavirus positive cases, the state government had capped the number of people attending weddings at 250 starting January 15.
The state home department later issued an order stating that the restriction of 250 attendees in wedding ceremonies is being withdrawn with immediate effect.
Monitoring the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government on Friday has announced that it will be reopening the educational institutions from February 7, 2022. In addition to this decision, the government has also decided to relax some other norms.
“Classes in colleges and higher secondary will re-open from February 7 and Class 1 to 9 will be functional from February 14,” read the statement.
India on Friday recorded 1,27,952 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712. The new cases were 13% lower than Thursday while the positivity rate also fell to 7.98%.
Since December, the number of Coronavirus cases has been rising rapidly due to the new variant Omicron. India's active caseload currently stands at 13,31,648. On Friday, 2,30,814 recoveries were recorded, taking total recoveries in India to 4,00,17,088.
India also reported 1059 COVID-related casualties in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccinated persons are 1,68,98,17,199
New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of 50 states as omicron rapidly loosens its grip, even as the nation's death toll closes in on another bleak round number: 900,000.
The number of lives lost to the pandemic in the U.S. stood at about 899,000 Friday afternoon, with deaths running at an average of more than 2,400 a day, back up to where they were last winter, when the vaccine drive was still getting started.
New cases per day have tanked by almost a half-million nationwide since mid-January, the curve trending downward in every state but Maine. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen 15% over that period to about 124,000.
Of the 693 fatalities recorded in Delhi between January 13 and February 3, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in only 23.5 per cent of the cases, according to official data.
An analysis of the data showed that of the 693 deaths recorded during the period, the virus was the primary cause in 163 cases. In 530 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental as the patients had comorbidities and were ailing for long, according to officials.
Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Friday, February 4 recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik-V and Sputnik Light are different with respect to their dosage. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier given a nod to Sputnik’s single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light to conduct phase III trials in India. The trials were aimed at analyzing the immune response generated by the vaccine in Indians, and the vaccine’s efficacy.