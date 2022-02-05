COVID-19 In India LIVE Updates: DCGI Recommends 'Highly Effective' Sputnik Light Vaccine

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Of the 693 fatalities recorded in Delhi between January 13 and February 3, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in only 23.5 per cent of the cases, according to official data.
An analysis of the data showed that of the 693 deaths recorded during the period, the virus was the primary cause in 163 cases. In 530 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental as the patients had comorbidities and were ailing for long, according to officials.
Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Friday, February 4 recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik-V and Sputnik Light are different with respect to their dosage. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier given a nod to Sputnik’s single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light to conduct phase III trials in India. The trials were aimed at analyzing the immune response generated by the vaccine in Indians, and the vaccine’s efficacy.
In a breakthrough, a South African biotechnology company has replicated Moderna’s mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 without the pharmaceutical firm’s involvement, using the publicly available sequence data. Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines in Cape Town has become the world’s first to manufacture its own version of the COVID-19 shot of a pharmaceutical company outside the brand’s own production facility, without their assistance or approval. Afrigen was selected by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year for a pilot project that educated the scientists on how to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nearly 169 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
Over 42 lakh (42,95,142) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, it added. More than 1.43 crore (1,43,64,484) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above, the ministry said.