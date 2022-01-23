COVID-19 In India LIVE Updates: Door-to-door Vaccination For Children In Snowclad J&K

J&K Health Dept carries out door-to-door vaccination for children in snowclad Baramulla

Amid snowfall, J&K Health Department carried out a vaccination drive in several villages situated near LoC in Boniyar, Baramulla on Saturday "Children in 15-18 age group & those eligible for precaution dose were given COVID shots," said Block Medical Officer Dr Parvez Masoodi.

