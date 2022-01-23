Last Updated:

COVID-19 In India LIVE Updates: Door-to-door Vaccination For Children In Snowclad J&K

India added 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total tally of cases to 3,89,03,731, which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant. The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days, while the COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,88,884 with 488 fresh fatalities.

Written By
Gloria Methri
COVID-19 in India

Image: Republic

pointer
07:23 IST, January 23rd 2022
With over 3,000 daily cases, COVID-19 at peak in Jaipur

Every day 3,000-3,500 cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Jaipur and at this time the virus is at its peak. We are trying to ensure that everyone gets the second dose of the vaccine by January 31, said Dr. Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur.

pointer
07:23 IST, January 23rd 2022
Odd-even scheme re-introduced in Kathmandu amid surge in infections

 

pointer
07:23 IST, January 23rd 2022
J&K Health Dept carries out door-to-door vaccination for children in snowclad Baramulla

Amid snowfall, J&K Health Department carried out a vaccination drive in several villages situated near LoC in Boniyar, Baramulla on Saturday "Children in 15-18 age group & those eligible for precaution dose were given COVID shots," said Block Medical Officer Dr Parvez Masoodi.

Amid snowfall, J&K Health Department carried out a vaccination drive in several villages situated near LoC in Boniyar, Baramulla on Saturday.

 

Tags: COVID-19, India, Omicron
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND