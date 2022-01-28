COVID-19 In India LIVE Updates: 2.51 Lakh New Cases & 627 Deaths Reported In 24 Hours

Quick links:
Image: PTI
India has reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths, and 3,47,443 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 21,05,611 (5.18%) with a daily positivity rate of 15.88%. the country's vaccination tally rose to 1,64,44,73,216 on Friday.
With the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 gathering pace, the Centre is likely to issue an advisory soon to reopen schools across the country. As per ANI sources, the Centre is mulling to reopen schools in a staggered manner and under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly asked the National Expert Group to suggest ways and work on modalities to open schools nationwide.
Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have remained by and large shut. Some states did open schools partially on an on and off basis but widespread apprehensions and reservations continue to remain.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with health ministers of 8 southern states and UTs on their present COVID-19 scenario and vaccination status on January 28. According to official sources, COVID vaccination, health infrastructure, emergency response as well as health system preparedness package will be discussed in the meeting.
Health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman, and Nicobar Islands will participate in the video conferencing with the Centre.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID19 situation and its management in the state with senior government officials via video conferencing, on January 27. The CM directed the administration to be fully prepared and monitor the situation across the State without getting complacent and advised the police to take special care to ensure that the people comply with the safety protocols.
Reviewing #COVID19 situation, CM @Naveen_Odisha advised the administration to be vigilant and continue the awareness programme in collaboration with @mission_shakti groups. CM also emphasised on giving booster doses to senior citizens & frontline workers. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/mPcsaFYk49— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 27, 2022
A 21-year-old man ran away from St George's Hospital, where he was admitted for COVID19 treatment. He was booked on charges of theft by Mumbai Police and was later arrested at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Police said he picked up a used PPE kit from the trash in the hospital and wore it to avoid attention.
Continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples is being done. Almost 94% of samples test positive for Omicron & 6% for delta. Out of total positive cases in Kerala, only 3.6% is hospitalised, out of which 0.7% require oxygen beds & 0.6% require ICU: State Health Min Veena George pic.twitter.com/MMkuZtht8P— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022
Delhi Govt has revoked weekend curfew and allowed markets to open without the odd-even rule. The government offices will function at full capacity while restaurants, bars, and cinema halls can operate at up to 50% capacity, said Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday.