COVID-19 In India LIVE Updates: 2.51 Lakh New Cases & 627 Deaths Reported In 24 Hours

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 gathering pace, the Centre is likely to issue an advisory soon to reopen schools across the country. As per ANI sources, the Centre is mulling to reopen schools in a staggered manner and under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly asked the National Expert Group to suggest ways and work on modalities to open schools nationwide.

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have remained by and large shut. Some states did open schools partially on an on and off basis but widespread apprehensions and reservations continue to remain.