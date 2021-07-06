COVID-19 In India: Nation Logs Less Than 35,000 Fresh Infections, Lowest In Over 100 Days

India, in the latest tally, logged 34,703 fresh COVID-19 cases which are the lowest in 111 days as the second wave of COVID infections is declining at a significant rate. The country also reported 553 deaths over the last 24 hours. With this, India has recorded 3,06,19,932 total coronavirus cases and 4,03,281 deaths.

The recovery rate has climbed to 97.17 per cent with 2,97,52,294 recoveries and the daily test positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent for the 15th straight day. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. The recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent. A total of 2,97,52,294 people have recovered so far.

State-wise COVID tally

With 8,037 fresh infections, Kerala recorded the most number of infections over the last 24 hours. It was followed by Maharashtra with 6,740 cases. With 62 per cent of high positivity districts in northeast states, the region is emerging as a new health concern in the fight against the pandemic. Top officials are set to review the situation tomorrow.

Delhi yesterday recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51 COVID deaths, the least since March 15, and 6,740 fresh infections, the lowest daily count in a week, taking the infection tally to 61,04,917 and the death count to 1,23,136, said a health official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Co-Win Global Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted the Co-WIN Global Conclave, an event through which India is gearing up to offer its vaccination portal to other countries to run their own COVID-19 vaccination in drives. As per reports, over 50 countries including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting the Co-WIN portal, a digital platform, to run their COVID-19 vaccination drives. To meet their interests, the country is going to create an open-source version of the portal and through the Co-WIN Global Conclave, it is going to introduce it to the countries for the first time.