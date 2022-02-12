COVID-19 Updates: Chhattisgarh Reports 754 New Cases, 13 Death In Last 24 Hours

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 754 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,45,694, while 13 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 14,001, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of Chhattisgarh was 2.69% as of Saturday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,23,498 after 115 people were discharged from hospitals and 895 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,195 active cases, the official said.