COVID-19 Updates: Chhattisgarh Reports 754 New Cases, 13 Death In Last 24 Hours

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 754 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,45,694, while 13 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 14,001, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of Chhattisgarh was 2.69% as of Saturday, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 11,23,498 after 115 people were discharged from hospitals and 895 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,195 active cases, the official said.
Delhi reported 920 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital also saw 1,388 recoveries and the number of active cases stands at 4,331.
Delhi reports 920 fresh infections, 13 deaths, and 1,388 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 4,331
Assam reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state recorded 172 new infections, 95 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,23,416, according to the bulletin issued by National Health Mission.
Five new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,601. The state currently has 3,383 active COVID-19 cases, while 700 people recovered from the disease during the day, PTI reported.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,359 new coronavirus cases, over a thousand less than the day before.
The state also reported 32 pandemic-related deaths in last 24 hours, the health department said in a release issued in the evening. The caseload in Maharashtra increased to 78,39,447 while death toll reached 1,43,387.
The recovery count rose to 76,39,854 after 12,986 patients were discharged or recovered at home during the day. The number of active cases fell to 52,238.
Rajasthan on Saturday reported eight more Covid-related deaths and 2,606 new cases, officials said. Of the new cases, 735 were reported from Jaipur, 215 from Jodhpur, 138 from Udaipur, 123 from Ajmer and 115 from Nagaur, according to the health department. A total of 4,973 people have recovered while 23,404 infected people are still under treatment, the official said.
Gujarat reported 1,646 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, taking its tally to 12,14,016 and toll to 10,795, a state health department official said, as per PTI.
The recovery count touched 11,87,249 after 3,955 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 15,972, of which 103 patients are on ventilator support, he said.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,438 new cases of coronavirus and seven casualties due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,23,799 and toll to 10,689 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.
The positivity rate stands at 3.2 per cent, which is a marginal drop from 3.4 per cent reported on Friday, the official said.
At least 6,220 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 9,90,720, he said, adding that the state is now left with 22,390 active cases.
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,927 on Saturday with the detection of 31 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said, as per PTI.
The toll remained unchanged at 437 as no new death occurred in the last 24 hours, it said. The state had reported 28 new cases and zero fatality on Friday. Of the 31 new cases, West Sikkim logged 17, followed by 10 in East Sikkim and four in South Sikkim.
The Himalayan state currently has 464 active cases, while 37,283 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 743 patients have migrated to other states.
Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 896 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the overall tally to 23,12, 029, a bulletin said, as per PTI. The state also saw 6 deaths and took the toll till date to 14,694.
The number of active cases was 24,454, it said. The recoveries outnumbered daily infections and also continued with 8,849 people recuperating from the infectious disease.
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,74,373 on Saturday after 276 cases were detected, while the deaths of five patients took the toll to 8,870, an official said.
So far, 4,63,752 have been discharged post recovery, including 500 during the day, leaving the district with 1,751 active cases, he said.
India administered over 46.82 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 50,407 new cases, the recovery rate currently stands at 97.37%.
More than 46.82 lakh Vaccine Doses administered in the last 24 hours
50,407 New cases reported in last 24 hours
India's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443
India reported 50,407 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,36,962 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.48% whereas the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.07%.
India has administered 172.29 crore vaccine doses so far and the number of active cases stands at 6,10,443, the Central government informed. Besides, the recovery rate currently stands at 97.37%.
172.29 cr vaccine doses administered so far
India's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443
Active cases stand at 1.43%
Recovery rate currently at 97.37%
World Health Organization on Friday has added a monoclonal antibody named ‘Tocilizumab’ to its list of prequalified COVID-19 medications in a bid to expand access to recommended treatments. In roughly 120 nations throughout the world, this medication has been approved primarily for the treatment of arthritis. WHO has prequalified six COVID-19 treatments to date, "including the three presentations (three vials, each with a different quantity) of the product prequalified today," according to a report by the WHO. Tap here to read more.
Odisha reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The state had reported 1,572 cases on Friday, which took the number of active cases to14,253.
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,95,189 on Saturday as 1,822 more people, including 443 children, tested positive for the infection, an official said.
The coronavirus death toll rose to 635 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, the official said. The state had reported 1,641 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on the previous day. Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 899, followed by Lunglei (234) and Serchhip (146), he said.
The single-day positivity rate slightly increased to 25.38 per cent from 25.12 per cent on the previous day. The northeastern state now has 12,623 active cases, while 1,81,931 people have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.
Pfizer-BioNTech revealed on Friday that they will postpone their application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve their COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of five until early April, awaiting further evidence on the efficacy of a third dosage. Vaccines for this age bracket will not be accessible in the following weeks as a result of the decision, which is a hurdle for parents who want to inoculate their youngsters, NBC News reported. Tap here to read more.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the central government will roll out COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives recommendation to that effect from a group of experts.
Mandaviya told this to reporters here when he was asked about the government's approach towards the vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years. He said the group of experts has so far not made any recommendation on the vaccination of this category.
"When to vaccinate and to which age group is decided on the basis of recommendation of a group of scientists. We had implemented its recommendation for the precaution group within one week. We will surely implement its recommendation (for 5 to 15 age group) as and when we receive it," he said in a press conference.
Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases with only 81 fresh infections reported in the Union Territory on Saturday taking the overall tally to 1,65,152. The UT had reported 149 cases on Friday and taking the overall tally to 1,65,152.
Director of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,705 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry (59), Karaikal (20) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one case each). Besides, 493 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals while the overall recoveries were 1,61,614.
The US FDA approved Bebtelovimab treatment, also known as Eli Lilly, for mild to moderate COVID patients, including those infected with Omicron variant.
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 63,940 on Saturday as 50 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 294, a health official said.
The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by seven each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri and six in West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
A 72-year-old man from the Capital Complex region succumbed to the infection.
Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday while 454 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,812, a medical bulletin said.
Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur.
The toll reached 17,575. The number of active cases was 4,996.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 81 cases, followed by 44 in Fazilka and 42 in Jalandhar.
A total of 339 patients are on oxygen support while 30 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,256 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,32,291, the bulletin said.
Assam reported 267 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 7,23,244, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 6,596, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.
The state had registered 294 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Thursday.
The positivity rate decreased to 0.91 per cent from the previous day's 0.98 per cent. The number of samples tested for Covid-19 during the day is 29,432 as against Thursday's 30,008.
The bulletin said that the state tested a total of 2,81,72,752 samples so far. Assam currently has 3,916 active cases.
Active cases: 6,10,443 (1.43%)
Death toll: 5,07,981
Daily positivity rate: 3.48%
New research suggests the coronavirus can invade and destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths in infected women.
It's an uncommon outcome for any pregnancy but women with COVID-19 face an elevated risk. Authorities believe vaccination can help prevent these cases.
Researchers in 12 countries, including the United States, analyzed placental and autopsy tissue from 64 stillbirths and four newborns who died shortly after birth. The cases all involved unvaccinated women who had COVID-19 during their pregnancy.
Karnataka on Friday reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,21,095 and toll to 39,575.
There were 11,377 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,36,915, a Health bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 1,725 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 4,455 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 44,571.
Delhi on Friday reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death toll climbed to 26,047, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, it said.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new coronavirus infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said.
The virus also claimed 63 lives since Thursday evening. On the other hand, 14,635 patients recovered in the state during this period. The caseload increased to 78,35,088, while the death toll rose to 1,43,355.
The overall recovery count increased to 76,26,868. There are now 60,902 active COVID-19 patients in the state. The state also reported 76 fresh cases of Omicron variant on Friday.
With active COVID-19 cases below 1,000 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration on Friday announced relaxation in some curbs such as reducing night curfew hours and reopening of gyms and swimming pools.
The night curfew shall now start from 11 PM and continue till 5 AM instead of the 10 PM-6 AM duration which was imposed last month when the number of active cases crossed the 1,000 mark, according to officials.
Gyms and swimming pools that were closed in compliance with state government directives for districts with over 1,000 active cases can reopen now, the officials said.
Tamil Nadu on Friday added 3,086 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,31,154 while 25 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,887, the Health department said.
Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 14,051 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 33,37,265 leaving 56,002 active infections, a medical bulletin said.