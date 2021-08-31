COVID-19: India Administers 59.6L Vaccine Doses In 24 Hrs, Total Tally Stands At 64 Crore

As several parts of the world continue to battle COVID-19, India, on Tuesday, said that it had administered a total of 64.05 COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to the latest data issued by the Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, the nation administered as many as 5,962,286 COVID vaccine doses. This vaccination rate was achieved through 6,850,464 sessions. Notably, COVID-19 cases in India are also on the decline, as the nation reported 30,941 new coronavirus cases followed by 350 deaths.

India has administered more than 64.05 cr COVID vaccine doses

With the world's second-largest population after China, India has so far inoculated around 50% of its population. The number of vaccinated people has now reached 640,528,644. Since approving coronavirus vaccines in January this year, the Indian government has launched one of the largest vaccination drives against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the world.

In terms of total COVID-19 cases, till Monday night, the nation had recorded a total of 32, 767,824 infections since the start of the pandemic. India's active coronavirus caseload stands at 370,640 with a recovery rate of 97.53%. The Health Ministry informed that the total number of patients who recovered in the last 24 hours tallied to 36,275. The weekly positivity rate in the country is less than 3% for the last 67 days, and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.22%.

COVID-19 vaccination in other countries

Among other countries, Singapore has vaccinated a majority of its citizens, inoculating 80% of its population. Within the next few months, Singapore is likely to achieve the 100% vaccination target. Japan so far has vaccinated 44% of its population, which means the country has inoculated 124 million people. The United States has covered nearly 52% of its population. The number of vaccinated people stands at 367 million. The UK has covered 63% of the population and has administered 90 million vaccine doses. China has inoculated 72% of its population. The vaccinated population stands at 2 billion. Israel has started administering booster jabs to those individuals who have taken both COVID vaccine doses and are above the age of 12.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)