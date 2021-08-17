COVID-19: India Administers Highest-ever Vaccine Shots In One Day, Over 88 Lakhs In 24 Hrs

In the last 24 hours, India administered at least 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, making it the highest ever tally of vaccination achieved in a single day, said the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations."

According to the data updated on the website of MoH, at least 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered across the country through 62,12,108 sessions. This data is updated till the provisional reports that are issued at 7 am. The ministry also announced that more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been supplied to the states and UTs through various sources. Another 1,09,32,960 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be supplied in the near future.

How many vaccines are left with the country?

According to the available data, the total consumption along with wastage is 55,11,51,992 doses. At least 2.25 crore doses of unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still left with the states, UTs and private hospitals, said the Health Ministry. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21

(With PTI inputs)