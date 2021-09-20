COVID-19: India Administers Nearly 81 Crore Vaccine Doses So Far As Active Cases Decline

A press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that India has administered over 80.85 crore vaccine doses as part of the current nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort. The active COVID-19 cases in the country are at 0.95%, the lowest since March 2020. The number of active cases in India is 3,18,181, the lowest in 183 days.

The Union Health Ministry announced on Monday that more than 79.58 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses had been sent to states and UTs. Furthermore, more than 15 lakh dosages are in the works. According to the ministry, around 5.43 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. The immunisation campaign has been stepped up with the availability of more vaccines, advance awareness of vaccine availability to states and UTs for improved planning, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Centre has been supplying free COVID-19 vaccinations to states and UTs.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Department of Health said on Sunday that the second mega immunisation programme vaccinated 16,43,879 people, exceeding the target of 15 lakh people over the age of 18.

Also, According to official data, over 2.03 lakh persons were vaccinated against Coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday, with over 1 lakh receiving the first dosage. Since the immunisation campaign began on January 16, nearly 1.60 crore doses have been provided in the city, according to government data. According to the report, 48.01 lakh people have received both doses.

COVID-19 situation in India

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 30,256 new cases, and 43,938 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 3,27,15,105. The weekly positivity rate (2.07%) has been less than 3% for the last 87 days, while the daily positivity rate has been less than 3% for the last 21 days. India's current caseload has dropped by 13,977 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing it to 3,18,181 cases. The country recorded 295 COVID deaths in a 24-hour period on Monday, increasing the overall number of deaths to 4,45,133.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI