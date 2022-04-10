COVID-19: India Begins Administering Booster Vaccine Dose To All Double Vaccinated Adults

Private vaccination centres across India have started administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, in line with the government's directive to make the third dose available for the entire adult population from April 10.

The precautionary doses are available for citizens aged above 18 years, who have completed 9 months since the administration of the second dose. This facility is available at all vaccination centres at the cost of Rs 150.

Delhi | Precaution doses available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres from today. Visuals from the vaccination centre at Manipal Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ysE78FVIg9 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Delhi | Precaution doses available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres from today. Visuals from a vaccination centre in Tilak Nagar. pic.twitter.com/uGfIlSSENZ — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

So far, only senior citizens above the age of 60 were eligible for the 'precautionary dose' or a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the Union Health Ministry, the ongoing free vaccination campaign through government vaccination Centres for the first dose, second dose, as well as the booster dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens, would continue.

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to slash the prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

The Centre on Saturday told the states that precaution doses will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine that was used to administer the first two doses. Private vaccination centres can now only charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge apart from the cost of the vaccine.

How to register for the Booster dose in India?

Open cowin.gov.in or the Aarogya Setu app, go to the Cowin tab and tap on the vaccination tab.

Log in with the mobile number that you used for registration earlier. One needs to remember that only up to 4 people can be registered using the same mobile number on the Cowin portal.

Once you have logged in, you will see your name and profile. If you have not been vaccinated so far and are planning to get it done now, then registration needs to be done first.

For people who are fully vaccinated and eligible for Booster dose, the system will show the slots for Booster Dose in the Appointments Module.

Tap on the ‘Precaution dose’ tab and then choose appointments.

Choose the appointment based on your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on 'book appointment'. The appointment should get confirmed and details can be downloaded from the app.