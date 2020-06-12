India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 3 Lakh Mark As 'Unlock 1' Eases Stringent Restrictions

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the three lakh-mark after several states and union territories reported at least 5,315 fresh cases of the disease on Friday. The last updated nationwide figure was released on Friday morning by the Union Health Ministry which stood at 2,97,535.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,493 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while Tamil Nadu reported a record single-day spike of 1982 cases, taking the statewide toll to 1,01,141 and 40,698 respectively. India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

India's recovery rate stood at 49.47% Friday morning. 1,47,195 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said. The number of recoveries is more than the active cases for the second consecutive day. The death toll stood at 8,498 as per morning count.

Challenging figures amid 'Unlock 1'

India's mounting cases pose a challenge to the Centre as well as the states as they look to open up one of the world's most stringent lockdown to ease the pain on an economy expected to post a negative growth figure for the first time in over four decades. The country entered its first phase of unlocking (Unlock 1.0) on June 1 that'll last through the end of the month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a video conference with all state Chief Ministers amid the Unlock 1 in two parts on June 16 and 17. The Prime Minister will talk to CMs of 21 states / UTs on June 16 — Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Block, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya Mizoram, A&N Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

On the next day, PM Modi will hold talks with the CMs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha. These 15 states have a higher number of Coronavirus cases and have a sizable population.

