India's COVID-19 Cases At 96,169; Death Toll Crosses 3,000 & 36,823 Recoveries So Far

The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed the 3,000 mark and the number of cases climbed to 96,169 in the country on Friday, with 157 more deaths and 5,242 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 56,316 as 36,823 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. The current death toll stands at 3,029.

Here is the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases in the country:

Of the 3,029 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,198 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 659, Madhya Pradesh at 248, Delhi at 160, Rajasthan at 131, Andhra Pradesh at 50 and Telangana at 34. The death toll reached 104 in Uttar Pradesh, 78 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka has reported 37 cases. The death toll in West Bengal stands at 238.

Centre lists parameters for states

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday listed parameters such as active COVID-19 cases, doubling and fatality rates and cases per lakh population, for States and Union Territories to follow while categorising areas into red, orange or green zones. It also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones and outlined actions that have to be implemented in those areas to break the chain of transmission of the disease.

In a letter to the states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said states may categorise districts or municipal corporations into hotspots, red, orange and green zones. They, however, may also choose to categorise sub-division, ward or any other appropriate administrative unit into the colour-coded zones after detailed analysis at their end, duly taking into consideration the geographical spread of cases, contacts and their zone of influence in terms of the disease spread, the letter said.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, giving power to States and Union Territories to delineate red, green and orange zones as per the COVID-19 situation taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Union Health Ministry.

