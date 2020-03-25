COVID-19 Lockdown: MedLife CMO Meera Iyer Opens Up On Hurdles For E-pharmacy Deliveries

Numerous industries are facing a challenging time amid the restrictions being put by PM Modi government to curb the spread of COVID-19. While the PM has assured that essential services will continue to be available, some companies providing such services have experienced some hurdles. One such industry is of the online pharmacy.

MedLife CEO Meera Iyer opened up on it in an interview with Republic TV. Iyer stated that e-pharmacies were doing their best in helping in containing the spread of COVID-19 and termed the decision of the government to suggest social distancing as a ‘sensible thing’. She also praised some governments for proactively issuing permits from the commissioner to allow people to operate.

However, Iyer also hope that the orders get expedited so that more people can take rounds and ensure more employees can deliver medicines.

She added that law enforcements officials were finding it hard to differentiate between service providers despite they displaying their badges. Iyer hoped the governments can take a decision on it soon. Iyer added that delivery boys were finding it hard due to barricades apart from some occasional heated exchanges they become a part of.