COVID-19: India Fully Vaccinates Over 1.5 Cr Teenagers, Health Minister Mandaviya Informs

India is leading the race to provide immunity to all of its citizens against the lethal coronavirus by vaccinating them on a massive scale. With the rigorous efforts of the Health Ministry, over 1.5 crore teenagers between the age of 15-18 years had been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Monday, February 14.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet shared the news and said, "Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now.”



#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/LKlFKzMmTW — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 14, 2022

India's COVID vaccination strategy

Amid the third wave of COVID-19, India has stepped up the pace of inoculating people against the coronavirus in order to prevent the massive spread of the infection. Vaccinations for those belonging to the age group of 18 years and below started earlier this year on January 3. Only Indian made Covaxin was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for administration among the country's younger population. The approval to the locally made COVID vaccine was given after evaluating the results of rigorous scientific trials.

Additionally, the Health Ministry had also given a nod for the administration of a booster dose to the frontline workers and immunosuppressed old people on January 10. The continuous measures taken by the administration to enhance the vaccination coverage has significantly helped to reduce the number of COVID deaths in the country.

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has now surpassed 173.38 crore (1,73,38,16,302 people). The Health Ministry announced that more than 40 lakh (40,40,596) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry's data, more than 1.72 crore (1,76,27,475) COVID-19 precautionary vaccine doses have been administered to the specified beneficiaries.

'India becoming a vaccine superpower'

Earlier, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava lauded India’s vaccination strategy and remarked that the nation is heading towards becoming the world's vaccine superpower. Dr Bhargava praised the country for recording over 171 crore vaccination doses, immunising over 96% of eligible adults.

"India is heading towards becoming a vaccine superpower. The fact is that these vaccines are going to be available for other diseases," the ICMR DG said.

Dr Bhargava also explained that the country didn’t face severe mortality in the bygone third COVID wave led by the Omicron variant, due to widespread vaccination coverage.