COVID-19: India Gears Up To Vaccinate Kids; Here's How States Are Conducting The Drive

As COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers aged between 15 to 18 years kicks off today, January 3, states across the country have made extensive arrangements and set up daily targets to inoculate as many children as possible. For this, education departments have set up vaccination centres at a number of schools and encouraged children to come forward and make the drive successful.

Here's how states and major cities across India have geared up for the vaccination of kids against Coronavirus

Mumbai

A total of 9.2 lakh children are expected to be vaccinated at the nine designated jumbo centres, with at least 500 teenagers a day getting inoculated. The city has received 10,000 doses of Covaxin for the children and the vaccine drive will be inaugurated by Guardian minister Aaditya Thackrey from BKC at 11 a.m. today. The city has dedicated five cubicles only for children, with attractive posters and books of social messages for them.

Noida

Over 115,000 people are likely to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Noida as the drive kickstarts today. The health department has earmarked 27 government centres across the district for administering the vaccines to the 15-18 age group. All these centres will get around 300 Covaxin doses per day.

Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has informed that the national capital has the capacity to vaccinate 3 lakh children every day falling under the category. The vaccination drive will be carried out from January 3 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at centres located in selected schools, hospitals and health facilities across Delhi.

Pune

A total of 10,000 Covaxin doses will be administered to teens in the 15-18 age group in Pune city at 40 locations under the COVID-19 vaccination drive. These 40 centres are spread across the 15 wards of Pune Municipal Corporation with 250 doses given to every centre. Today, a symbolic drive will take place at a local hospital for children in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Jammu

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha is set to launch the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Jammu. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group would be carried out at centres located in select schools across the union territory. As many as 8.33 lakh children are being targeted for inoculation during the drive in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Rajasthan

Those falling between the age of 15 and 18 will be administered the coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan from today. The Health Department has made all preparations for it and vaccination centres have been set up in 3,456 government medical institutions across the state.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has identified over 33 lakh children aged between 15 and 18 to administer the vaccine against COVID-19 and would commence the exercise from January 3 at the respective educational institutions of the kids, a senior government official said on Saturday. Around 8% of those in the age group are studying in government-run schools and in private institutions in Class 10, 11 and 12.

Madhya Pradesh

The vaccination of 36 lakh school children in the 15-18 age group has begun with plans afoot to administer doses to 12 lakh beneficiaries in this segment on the first day, a senior health official said. There are 36 lakh registered schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group in the state and the vaccination drive.

Assam

The Assam government has decided to vaccinate around 15 schools on a daily basis, and students belonging to classes 10 and 12 are likely to be vaccinated on a priority basis. The administration aims to fully vaccinate more than 18 lakh school students by mid-February before their annual and board examinations begin by the end of that month.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has begun a special week-long campaign from January 3 to vaccinate 36 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19. A mega drive will also be organised on January 7, with a focus on Class 10 students who will be appearing for the board exams this year. The special campaign will be undertaken from January 3 to 9 at 3,500 centres from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kerala

The Kerala government has set up vaccination centres for children in the district and community health centres, primary and family health centres. Vaccination of children will be completed at the earliest as per the availability of vaccines. In a bid to provide an alternative for online registration, the state education department will also help children register for vaccination. Pink boards will be put at the entrance of registration counter and in the vaccination area to identify the vaccination centres of children.

Goa

The Goa government is aiming to inoculate all 72,000 children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19, with the first dose in the next four days after vaccination opens for them today. The state has already received 72,000 doses to vaccinate the children, which would be administered within 3-4 days from January 3 onwards.