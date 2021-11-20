COVID-19: India Logs 10,302 New Cases, 267 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 98.29%

As per the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday, India's COVID-19 infection tally increased by 10,302 in a single day to 3,44,99,925, but the number of active cases decreased to 1,24,868 during the same period. According to data updated at 8 am., the death toll has risen to 4,65,349, with 267 more fatalities.

Active cases fell by 1,752 in 24 hours and now account for 0.36% of total infections, the lowest level since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was also 98.29%, the highest since March of last year, according to the Health Ministry.

The daily increase in new COVID infections has been fewer than 20,000 for 43 days in a row, and less than 50,000 for 146 days in a row, PTI reported. The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.96%. For the last 47 days, it has been less than 2%. The positivity rate for the week was 0.93%. It has been less than 2% for the past 57 days. The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,39,09,708, with a 1.35% case fatality rate.

COVID-19 cases in India

Among the 267 fresh casualties are 204 from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra. According to a Kerala state government release on Friday, 49 of the 204 deaths were recorded on November 19 and 155 were identified as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the Centre's revised guidelines and the Supreme Court's directives. So far in the country, 4,65,349 people have died, including 1,40,707 in Maharashtra, 38,169 in Karnataka, 37,051 in Kerala, 36,349 in Tamil Nadu, 25,095 in Delhi, 22,909 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,364 in West Bengal.

The health ministry emphasised that comorbidities were responsible for more than 70% of the deaths. "Our data are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry stated on its website, adding that the distribution of figures per state is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 case tally surpassed 20 lakh, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, this year, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday that India has administered 51,59,931 COVID-19 vaccination doses in the previous 24 hours. With this, the country's total COVID-19 immunisation coverage has surpassed 115.79 crores.

