COVID-19: India Logs 10,488 New Cases, 313 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 98.29%

In the last 24 hours, India registered 10,488 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, as well as 313 deaths from the infection. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country experienced a total of 12,329 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 98.29%, the highest since March 2020, and total recoveries data to 3,39,22,037.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the overall number of active COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days. The total number of deaths in the country is now 4,65,662. The first death from the COVID pandemic was recorded in India in March 2020.

According to Ministry of Health data, the active caseload accounts for less than 1% of total patients, currently at 0.36% - the lowest since March 2020. For the last 48 days, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2%. Furthermore, the weekly positive rate, which is 0.94%, is less than 2% for the last 58 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,16,49,378 samples were tested for COVID-19 as of November 20. On Saturday, 10,74,099 of these samples were examined.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 6,075 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday, bringing the overall number of cases to 50,95,924 and the death toll to 37,299. Thiruvananthapuram had the greatest number of cases (949), followed by Ernakulam with 835 and Kollam with 772. Recoveries were 6,061, bringing the overall number of people cured in the state to 49,96,878, according to a health department report. According to the report, there are 61,114 active cases, with only 6.8% of them being hospitalised. Out of the 24 people reported infected today, 24 came from outside the state, while 5,686 were affected through their contacts. The sources of infection for 330 people have yet to be identified. 35 health care employees were also infected.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The Nationwide Vaccination Drive has so far resulted in the administration of about 116.50 crore vaccine doses. The nationwide vaccination push began on January 16, with healthcare workers (HCWs) being the first to be immunised. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) began on February 2. The next phase of COVID immunisation began on March 1 for persons over the age of 60, as well as those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. Beginning April 1, the country mandated vaccination for all people over the age of 45. The Centre then decided to broaden its vaccination campaign, allowing anybody over the age of 18 to be immunized against the viral disease beginning May 1.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI