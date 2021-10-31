COVID-19: India Logs 12,830 Cases, 446 Deaths In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate At 98.20%

India has reported 12,830 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to the ministry's data, the total number of infections in the country has reached 3,42,73,300, while the death toll stands at 4,58,186. Meanwhile, with a stable decline in Coronavirus cases throughout the country, with a recovery rate of 98.20 per cent, there have been 14,667 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to figures issued by the MoHFW at 9:36 AM, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,59,272 and has been the lowest in the last 247 days. While active cases constitute only 1% of the total cases, it currently stands at 0.46% per cent and has remained the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate which stands at 1.18 per cent has been less than 2 per cent for the past 37 days. Apart from that, with 1.13 per cent, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the past 27 days.

COVID-19 testing in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as informed on Sunday, October 31, a total of 11,35,142 COVID-19 tests were carried out on October 30. This brings the total number of tests conducted to 60,83,19,915.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to the Health Ministry update, more than 106.14 (1,06,14,40,335) crore COVID vaccination doses have been administered so far, while on the other hand, more than 68 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours. While, speaking about the availability of vaccines, the Health Ministry has stated that more than 112 crores (1,11,98,78,225) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs. Apart from that, states and UTs still have more than 13 crores (13,00,66,651) balance and unused vaccination doses and are yet to be administered.

The Central government's nationwide vaccination drive has been boosted with the availability of more vaccines, followed by advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for better planning and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. As part of it, the Centre has also been supporting the states and UTs by providing them free of cost COVID Vaccines. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive, the central government will be procuring and supplying 75% of the vaccines produced by the country's vaccine manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the Union government is now set to launch another vaccination campaign named 'Har Ghar Dastak' through which healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and those who have not taken their first doses.

