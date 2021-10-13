COVID-19: India Logs 15,823 Fresh Infections; Over 95 Crore Vaccines Administered

On Wednesday, October 13, the union health ministry informed that India added 15,823 new Coronavirus cases and 226 deaths in a single day, bringing the total caseload to 3.4 crores. There has been a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last 24 hours. India reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths yesterday. In 24 hours, the number of active cases dropped to 7,247, while recovered cases increased to 22,844. According to the government, active cases account for 0.61% of total cases. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 4,51,189, which is 1.33% of the total cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,25,399 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. According to the research organisation, the total number of samples analysed for the presence of the COVID-19 virus were 58,63,63,442.

COVID-19 cases in India

Amid the ongoing Navratri and Durga Puja festivals, Delhi has reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the capital has risen to 14,39,252, with 14,13,798 recovered. There are 365 current COVID-19 cases in the city. The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,089, with a 1.74% case fatality rate. On Tuesday, West Bengal reported 768 new COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths. The positivity rate rose marginally from 2.32% on Monday to 2.56%. In the last 24 hours, at least 735 people have been cured of the disease. West Bengal now has a total of 7,672 active cases.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,069 new Coronavirus infections and 43 fatalities. 3,616 individuals were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 64,07,936. The state of Maharashtra now has 30,525 active cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala fell below one lakh – 96,646 to be exact – on Tuesday, after crossing that mark more than five months ago at the start of the second wave. According to an official press release, the state reported 7,823 new COVID cases and 106 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 48,09,619 and fatalities to 26,448, respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

So far, India has provided 96 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 68.90 crore people, while the second shot was given to 27.48 crore people. According to the Centre's data, 10.56 crore persons between the ages of 18 and 45 have received the second COVID-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, manufactured by COVID-19 vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, was approved by the expert panel yesterday for children above the age of two. It will be the world's first COVID-19 vaccination that has been licenced for use in children as young as two years old.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI