COVID-19: India Logs 15,981 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours; Kerala Adds 8,867 Infections

As per the latest data given by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India reported 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,40,53,573, with 4,51,980 deaths. With Saturday's additions, India now has 2,01,632 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest amount in the last 217 days. Active cases constitute less than 1% of all cases, the lowest percentage since March 2020, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, 17,861 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered in India to 3,33,99,961. On Friday, October 15, at least 9,23,003 samples were screened for Coronavirus. Up to October 15, 2021, the country had successfully tested 58,98,35,258 people.

Kerala is again leading on COVID-19 cases, with 8,867 cases and 67 deaths reported from Kerala alone out of 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths reported across India in the last 24 hours.

In the previous 24 hours, there have been 1245 new COVID-19 cases, 1442 recoveries, and 16 fatalities reported in Tamil Nadu. New additions on Saturday bring the total number of cases in the state to 26,84,641, total recoveries 26,33,534, total deaths due to infection stands at 35,869 and active cases reach 15,238.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, recorded marginally fewer Coronavirus infections on Friday, at 2,149, after a spike in new cases in the previous four days. During the day, 29 Coronavirus patients died in the state, while 1,898 people were discharged from hospitals. The state's caseload had increased to 65,88,429 and the death toll had risen to 1,39,734.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination, India has undertaken the world's largest inoculation effort, successfully administering 97,23,77,045 crores of COVID-19 vaccines. In the last 24 hours, 8,36,118 vaccines were provided out of this total.

The Union Health Ministry announced on Friday that more than 100 crore Coronavirus vaccination doses have been distributed to states and UTs. The states and UTs still have around 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unused vaccination doses to distribute, according to the ministry. It noted that the immunisation push has been boosted by the availability of more vaccines, advance awareness of vaccine availability to states and UTs for better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

