COVID-19: India Logs 1,805 New Cases, Daily Positivity Rate At 3.19 Per Cent

India logged a single-day rise of 1,805 fresh coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 10,300, according to a statement from the ministry of health and welfare on March 27.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday, the number of active cases in the country has increased to 10300, and the total death toll has risen to 5,30,837, with four new fatalities, including one reported in Chandigarh and one each recorded in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

With a recovery rate of 98.79 percent, 44164815 people were discharged. India saw 932 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and with this, the total recoveries now stand at 4,41,64,815.

The daily positivity rate is 3.19 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.39 percent.

Vaccination coverage

Speaking of vaccination coverage, the National Vaccination Campaign has so far provided a total of 220.65 crore vaccine doses. Of them, 22.86 crore are cautionary doses, and 95.20 crore are second doses. There have been 1,743 doses given within the past 24 hours.

In the meantime, to examine the COVID-19 preparedness of healthcare facilities, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting this evening via video conference with State Health Secretaries and top officers.