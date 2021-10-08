COVID-19: India Logs 21,257 Fresh Infections; Over 93 Crore Vaccines Administered

In the previous 24 hours, India has recorded 21,257 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. In total, 24,963 individuals have recovered in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,32,25,221 since the outbreak began. According to figures updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,50,127, including 271 new fatalities.

India's active caseload has dropped to 2,40,221, the lowest numbers in 205 days, and active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, at 0.71%. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the recovery rate is 97.96%. While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.64%) has remained below 3% for the past 105 days, the Daily Positivity Rate (1.53%) has remained below 3% for the previous 39 days. 13,85,706 samples were collected on Thursday, with a total of 58,00,43,190 tests done across the country.

After 50.17 lakh vaccines were provided in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage passed the 93-crore milestone. In the age category of 18-44 years, 37,67,64,208 persons have received their first dose, while 9,56,87,462 have gotten their second.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, and Karnataka have the highest number of active cases. A total of 16,35,63,468 people in the 45-59 age range received one dose, while 8,09,12,829 received their second dose. Kerala has the largest number of daily cases (12,288 with 141 deaths), followed by Maharashtra (2,681 with 49 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1,390 with 27 deaths), Mizoram (1,080 with 2 deaths), and West Bengal (1,080 with 2 deaths) (771 and 13 deaths).

High COVID-19 rate in 0-19 age group in India

Compared to a non-Variant of Concern lineage, a cross-sectional study conducted in India among COVID-19 cases found an increased number of infections among the younger age group of 0-19 years and women, a higher mortality rate, and more frequent incidences of post-vaccination infections with Delta variant. The World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released this week, stated that a cross-sectional study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, focused on demographic factors, such as the severity of the illness and the mortality rate, reported PTI.

