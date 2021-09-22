COVID-19: India Logs 26964 New Cases & 383 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Active Cases Drop To 3,01,989

According to the health ministry's newest data as of 9 a.m, India had 26,964 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. 383 deaths were also recorded. Meanwhile, the total death toll has risen to 4,45,768, according to the ministry. 34,167 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, active cases represent less than 1% of total cases, with the current figure of 0.90% being the lowest since March 2020. According to the health ministry, the total death toll currently stands at 4,45,768. As per the Union Ministry, the total number of recovered patients is 3,27,83,741. 3,01,989 active cases are the lowest in 186 days.

India reports 26,964 new COVID cases, 34,167 recoveries, and 383 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 3,01,989 (lowest in 186 days)

Total recoveries: 3,27,83,741

Death toll: 4,45,768



Total vaccination: 82,65,15,754 pic.twitter.com/2lkQeQCbRb — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Over 4 crore unused vaccines available with states

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Wednesday that states and union territories had received over 80.13 crores of COVID-19 vaccination doses. They added that more than 4.52 crore balance and unused doses are still available. According to statistics provided by the government, the Centre has provided 80,13,26,335 vaccine doses to states and union territories through the direct state procurement category (at no cost), with another 48 lakh doses on the way.

"4,52,07,660 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered," it stated. "In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories," it added.

Over 82 crore Coronavirus vaccinations administered in India so far

Meanwhile, a statewide vaccination push has resulted in the administration of 82.65 crores COVID vaccine doses. The global vaccination alliance 'Gavi' stated on Tuesday that India's plan to sell the COVID-19 vaccine could have a hugely beneficial impact on health security in India and around the world. The global alliance is interested in partnering with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the export of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Gavi spokeswoman.

"Our priority right now is to engage with the Government of India and SII to understand the impact this will have on our supply schedule, as we race to protect as many vulnerable people as we can from COVID-19," said the spokesperson.

India set to resume exporting COVID-19 vaccinations in October

The Indian government said on Monday that, beginning in October, it will resume the export of vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic. India will recommence the export of COVID-19 vaccinations under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in order to fulfill the country's commitment to COVAX. Welcoming the move, the Gavi spokesperson said, "We welcome news reports that India is to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. This could have an immense positive impact on both health security within India as well as globally." The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) are leading COVAX, with UNICEF as a key delivery partner. Its goal is to hasten the research and production of COVID-19 vaccines while also ensuring fair and equitable access for all countries around the world, particularly low- and middle-income countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: AP / UNSPLASH)