COVID-19: India Logs 6,990 New Cases, 190 Deaths And 10,116 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

The Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, November 30, that India had reported 6,990 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, as well as 190 deaths due to the infection. In the last 24 hours, the country has seen a total of 10,116 discharges, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,40,18,299. The number of active COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days, according to government data released on Monday.

The country's total death toll on Tuesday, November 30, stands at 4,68,980. The first death from the COVID pandemic was recorded in India in March 2020. For 46 days in a row, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has fallen below 20,000, and for 149 days in a row, less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported.

The active cases account for 0.33% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

As of 8 a.m., the country's vaccination programme had provided 7,880,545 doses of the vaccine in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses administered to 1,232,502,767. According to the ministry, approximately 1.37 billion vaccine doses have been distributed to states and union territories, with over 227 million doses remaining unused and unutilized.

Union Health Secretary to hold key meet on India's COVID-19 situation

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will have a major meeting with states on the 'Omicron variant' of COVID-19 on November 30 in the wake of the Omicron concern. During the meeting, the Health Secretary will assess the situation in each state and discuss steps that may be taken to prevent the new variant from spreading across the country. The meeting comes after numerous countries expressed worry about the continued operation of foreign flights.

The Union Health Secretary has asked for a review conference with the states. The Health Secretary is scheduled to address the growing worry over a new coronavirus variant. On Monday, the Centre stated that there is no need to be alarmed because no cases of the new strain have been confirmed in the country. However, two clusters in Maharashtra and Karnataka are still being investigated, according to the report.

