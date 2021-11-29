COVID-19: India Logs 8,309 New Cases, 236 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 98.34%

As per the data from the union health ministry, India on Monday reported 8,309 Coronavirus cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. During the previous 24 hours, 236 deaths have been registered in the country, bringing the overall number of deaths to 4,68,790. The total number of cases recovered in a single day was 9,905, while active cases decreased by 1,832. With this, India's total number of cases has risen to 3.45 crore and the recovery rate now stands at 98.34%. COVID-19 infection has claimed the lives of 4,68,790 persons, while 3.40 crore have been recovered so far. India's active caseload currently stands at 1,03,859, or 0.30% of all cases.

COVID-19 cases in India

Kerala continues to lead with 4,350 cases, followed by Maharashtra (832 cases), Tamil Nadu (736 cases), West Bengal (715 cases), and Karnataka (315 cases). These five states account for 83.62% of all new cases, with Kerala accounting for 52.35% of all new cases. Kerala had the highest number of deaths (159), followed by Maharashtra (33).

Meanwhile, In the previous 24 hours, a total of 7,62,268 samples for COVID-19 were tested. Also, the COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has surpassed the 122 crore mark. A total of 78.33 crore people have received single COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 44.01 crore have been fully immunised.

The new COVID variant raises concern

Although India's COVID instances have continued to decline, the union health ministry amended international arrivals guidelines due to concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Passengers must complete a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before their booked flight and enter travel details from the previous 14 days. Negative RT-PCR test reports have to be uploaded to the Air Suvidha portal before the trip, according to the guidelines. The test should have been completed within 72 hours of leaving for the trip. So far, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India; however, a passenger from South Africa who returned to Maharashtra yesterday was found to be positive for COVID-19. It's unclear whether the new version has infected the passenger.

